TD Securities Increases BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target to $43.00

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from $42.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on BP from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on BP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on BP from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of BP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $366.08.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,947,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,757,080. BP has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $41.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.18. The company has a market cap of $107.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $49.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.24 billion. BP had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that BP will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 2,828.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in BP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in BP by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in BP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 10.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

