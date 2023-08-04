TD Securities Boosts Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target to C$8.00

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.80% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Kelt Exploration from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.92.
Kelt Exploration Stock Up 5.2 %
Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.10). Kelt Exploration had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 30.13%. The business had revenue of C$139.57 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post 0.373388 EPS for the current year.
Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.
