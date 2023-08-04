TD Cowen Raises Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target to $130.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at TD Cowen from $110.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on QLYS. Piper Sandler cut Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on Qualys from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.13.

NASDAQ QLYS traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.20. 347,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,364. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.90. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 0.63. Qualys has a 52 week low of $101.10 and a 52 week high of $162.36.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. Qualys had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The company had revenue of $130.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Qualys will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total value of $192,168.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,957,534.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total transaction of $192,168.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,957,534.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 2,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $340,999.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,060.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,273 shares of company stock worth $5,608,558. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 38,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $537,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

