TD Cowen Raises New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target to $87.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Cowen from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered New Relic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Relic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on New Relic from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on New Relic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.00.

New Relic Stock Up 0.3 %

NEWR traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $84.42. 2,368,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,003. New Relic has a twelve month low of $50.24 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.44 and its 200-day moving average is $71.15.

Insider Transactions at New Relic

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.13. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $242.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that New Relic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Barter sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $187,770.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,780.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $983,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,100,958 shares in the company, valued at $334,316,787.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Barter sold 2,490 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total value of $187,770.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,780.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,063 shares of company stock worth $28,408,639 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of New Relic

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in New Relic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New Relic by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in New Relic by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in New Relic by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

