TD Cowen Boosts Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target to $101.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $84.00 to $101.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

AMED has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark lowered shares of Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $88.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.60.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $91.89 on Monday. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $69.36 and a 12-month high of $128.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,312.90, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.60 and a 200-day moving average of $85.52.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The health services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $552.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.18 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 304.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

