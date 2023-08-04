Tamara Peterman Purchases 253 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) Director Tamara Peterman purchased 253 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.74 per share, for a total transaction of $17,644.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,172.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
UMB Financial Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,374. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $50.68 and a 52 week high of $99.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.91.
UMB Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.95%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in UMB Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.
UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.
