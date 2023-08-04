T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Given New $123.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a maintains rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.73.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW opened at $117.02 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $134.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.