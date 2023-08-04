System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1 – Get Free Report) were up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 177.50 ($2.28) and last traded at GBX 177.50 ($2.28). Approximately 5,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 5,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165 ($2.12).

System1 Group Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6,000.00 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 164.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 177.60.

About System1 Group

(Get Free Report)

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.