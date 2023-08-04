Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Earns Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. 51job reissued a maintains rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.91.
Sysco Trading Down 0.6 %
SYY traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.79. 2,629,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,040. Sysco has a one year low of $69.22 and a one year high of $87.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.8% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 276,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,106 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $339,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 71,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Sysco by 3.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 76,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.
About Sysco
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
