Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Earns Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. 51job reissued a maintains rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.91.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Trading Down 0.6 %

SYY traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.79. 2,629,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,040. Sysco has a one year low of $69.22 and a one year high of $87.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 148.59%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.8% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 276,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,106 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $339,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 71,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Sysco by 3.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 76,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

(Get Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.