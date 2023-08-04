Synaptics’ (SYNA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SYNA. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $135.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on Synaptics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Synaptics from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.75.

Synaptics Price Performance

Shares of Synaptics stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $89.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.96. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $67.73 and a 1 year high of $149.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.34 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 11.21%. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was down 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synaptics

In related news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 46,981 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $4,027,681.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,234,756.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Synaptics by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Synaptics by 355.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Articles

