Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) were down 4.3% during trading on Thursday. The company traded as low as $612.50 and last traded at $612.50. Approximately 53 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 98 shares. The stock had previously closed at $640.00.

Swiss Life Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $595.83 and its 200 day moving average is $601.57.

Swiss Life Company Profile

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, Asset Managers, and Other segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

