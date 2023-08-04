Sweat Economy Trading Up 4.5% This Week (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 4th. One Sweat Economy token can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $47.47 million and $1.87 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,556,364,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,733,651,530 tokens. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Sweat Economy Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sweat Economy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

