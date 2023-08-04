Susquehanna Lowers SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $305.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $365.00 to $305.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 60.70% from the stock’s current price.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $429.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $359.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.76.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $189.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.27. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $188.89 and a twelve month high of $345.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.34.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $943.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.37 million. Equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 121.8% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Innovis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 14,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

