Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 101,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 209,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 35,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 54.3% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

NYSE:SU traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,371,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,548,233. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day moving average is $30.97.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.384 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

