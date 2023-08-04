Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sun Country Airlines updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

SNCY stock traded down $3.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.60. 1,445,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,137. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Sun Country Airlines has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David M. Davis sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $33,031.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,635.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sun Country Airlines news, CFO David M. Davis sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $33,031.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,635.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Erin Rose Neale sold 3,932 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $76,241.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,712 shares in the company, valued at $479,165.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,508,249 shares of company stock valued at $70,809,515. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sun Country Airlines

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at $386,066,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 141.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,924,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,426 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 52.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,625,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,146 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,111,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,488,000 after purchasing an additional 887,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $14,029,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sun Country Airlines from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

