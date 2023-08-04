Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) PT Raised to $44.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Loop Capital from $38.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.58.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SUM

Summit Materials Stock Performance

NYSE SUM traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,581. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.44. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.64.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $680.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Summit Materials

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the second quarter worth about $38,000.

About Summit Materials

(Get Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.