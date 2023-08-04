Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $10.11 Million Stake in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,172,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of Mister Car Wash worth $10,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 84.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 14,080 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 33.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 70,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 17,558 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the first quarter valued at $119,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 18.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the first quarter valued at $967,000.

Shares of MCW stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.40. 7,262,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.15. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $12.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $225.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.61 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $1,758,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,518,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,335,813.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $1,758,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,518,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,335,813.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $34,508.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 957,755 shares of company stock valued at $8,730,299 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

