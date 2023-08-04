Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Trading Down 0.9%

Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €15.52 ($17.05) and last traded at €15.69 ($17.24). Approximately 149,802 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 410,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.84 ($17.41).

Südzucker Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of €16.27.

About Südzucker

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

