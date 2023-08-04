Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Trimmed by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Stryker by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,836,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,423,841,000 after purchasing an additional 140,273 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,736,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,766,000 after purchasing an additional 69,107 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $776,333,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 109,726.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.71.

Stryker Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:SYK traded up $7.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $283.34. 2,251,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,072. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $289.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.81. The firm has a market cap of $107.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $200.80 and a twelve month high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

