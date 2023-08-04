Streakk (STKK) Trading 7.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Streakk (STKK) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Streakk has a market capitalization of $6.38 million and approximately $333,957.58 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streakk token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00002197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Streakk has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk launched on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.61448487 USD and is up 17.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $400,400.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

