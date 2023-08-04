StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Up 7.2%

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $98.12 and last traded at $97.98. 693 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 98,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.36.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.56.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.20). StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Glenn Henry Stevens acquired 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.18 per share, with a total value of $252,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,280.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,500 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $296,695.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,196 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,325,504.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 15.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in StoneX Group by 77.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 45.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 160.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter valued at $208,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

