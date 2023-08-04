StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Sold by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC cut its stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,463 shares during the period. StoneX Group makes up 2.3% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned about 0.36% of StoneX Group worth $7,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 45.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the first quarter worth $612,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 77.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the first quarter worth $764,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.94. The company had a trading volume of 13,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.92. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $106.35.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.20). StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Glenn Henry Stevens purchased 3,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.18 per share, with a total value of $252,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,280.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other StoneX Group news, insider Glenn Henry Stevens purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.18 per share, with a total value of $252,540.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,280.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

