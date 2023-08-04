Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Announces Earnings Results

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11), RTT News reports. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $266.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Stoneridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Stoneridge updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.10)-$0.10 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.10-$0.10 EPS.

Stoneridge Price Performance

Shares of SRI stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.61. 80,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,534. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $649.51 million, a P/E ratio of -69.97 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.38. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SRI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 4th. Barrington Research raised Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Stoneridge in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Stoneridge by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 69,146 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Stoneridge by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Stoneridge by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stoneridge by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,066,000 after purchasing an additional 21,375 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

See Also

