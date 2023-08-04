StockNews.com Lowers Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.20.

VECO stock opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.25.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 2,163 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $52,301.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,996.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 5.6% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

