StockNews.com Lowers Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Spok from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Spok Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPOK opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $265.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.33. Spok has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.18 million during the quarter. Spok had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

Spok Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spok

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Spok by 39.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,446 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 45,364 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Spok during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,110,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Spok during the second quarter valued at approximately $509,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Spok during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Spok by 9.7% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. 47.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

