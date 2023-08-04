StockNews.com Lowers Southern (NYSE:SO) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SO. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Southern from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.57.

Southern Price Performance

SO traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $67.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,095,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,219,440. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.81 and a 200-day moving average of $69.72. The company has a market capitalization of $73.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Southern has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $3,302,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,025.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,477.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $3,302,408.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,025.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,678 shares of company stock valued at $16,334,121 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Southern by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Southern by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

