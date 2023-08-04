StockNews.com Lowers PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PCH. SpectralCast reiterated a maintains rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PotlatchDeltic from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a maintains rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.18. 104,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,642. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.64. PotlatchDeltic has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $54.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.23.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,566,000 after acquiring an additional 258,490 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,341,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,341 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,467,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,656,000 after acquiring an additional 87,408 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

