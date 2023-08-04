StockNews.com Lowers Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) to Sell

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HST traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.81. 19,737,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,931,807. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $19.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

