StockNews.com Lowers Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) to Sell

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HST traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.81. 19,737,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,931,807. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $19.76.
Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
