StockNews.com Lowers FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

FS Bancorp Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of FSBW stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,454. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.40. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $37.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.03.

FS Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of FS Bancorp

In related news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $143,841.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,589 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 31,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $710,000. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

