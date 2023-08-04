StockNews.com Lowers Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ellington Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.55.

Shares of NYSE:EFC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.37. 290,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,804. The company has a current ratio of 46.90, a quick ratio of 46.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $15.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.56 million for the quarter. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 15.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is -264.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its position in Ellington Financial by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 165,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 36,275 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Ellington Financial by 46.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $2,065,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ellington Financial by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

