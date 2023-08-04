StockNews.com Downgrades Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) to Buy

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

PLAB has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Shares of Photronics stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.01. 337,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.44. Photronics has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Photronics had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $229.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Photronics will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 30,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 19.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 430,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after buying an additional 71,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

