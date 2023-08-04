StockNews.com Downgrades Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Grupo Supervielle Stock Performance

Grupo Supervielle stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.00. 270,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,719. Grupo Supervielle has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $274.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Grupo Supervielle had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $210.56 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Supervielle

About Grupo Supervielle

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 838.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 342,980 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the first quarter valued at about $489,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 51.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 183,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 61,844 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 365.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 73,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 57,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

Featured Stories

