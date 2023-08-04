StockNews.com Downgrades Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.
Grupo Supervielle Stock Performance
Grupo Supervielle stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.00. 270,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,719. Grupo Supervielle has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $274.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62.
Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Grupo Supervielle had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $210.56 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Grupo Supervielle
About Grupo Supervielle
Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.
