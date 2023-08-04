StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, William Blair lowered shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 133.94% and a negative net margin of 245.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Pieris Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PIRS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 589.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,665,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,263,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 259.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 400,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
