Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Call Options (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 320,323 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 52% compared to the typical daily volume of 211,025 call options.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $18.57. 159,861,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,740,531. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.30. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $69.55.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2662 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $808,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,675,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

