Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Call Options (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 320,323 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 52% compared to the typical daily volume of 211,025 call options.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $18.57. 159,861,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,740,531. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.30. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $69.55.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2662 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
