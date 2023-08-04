Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Price Target to $35.00

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.38% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NUS traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.24. The stock had a trading volume of 669,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,308. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.41. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $500.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $57,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,538.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $47,526.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,469 shares in the company, valued at $585,811.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $57,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,538.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,255 shares of company stock valued at $238,307. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 16,431 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $385,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

