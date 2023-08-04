Stifel Nicolaus Increases Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target to $76.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Incyte from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.63. 1,258,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,291. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.47. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.71. Incyte has a 12-month low of $60.56 and a 12-month high of $86.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.50). Incyte had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $808.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 1,120.7% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 52.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

(Get Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.