Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$77.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TOU. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$81.40.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Down 0.4 %

TOU traded down C$0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$69.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,348,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$52.34 and a 12 month high of C$84.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$63.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$60.67. The company has a market cap of C$23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.62.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.32 by C($1.59). Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 60.33% and a return on equity of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 5.2501931 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 8.78%.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

