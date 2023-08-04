Stifel Nicolaus Boosts SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target to $160.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $146.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.30.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

SITE traded up $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,409. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 1.48. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $97.36 and a one year high of $176.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.02. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $1,338,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,886 shares in the company, valued at $93,518,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $1,338,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,518,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 186.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth about $309,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Further Reading

