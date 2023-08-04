Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $165.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CELH. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Celsius from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.20.

CELH opened at $143.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.00. Celsius has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $157.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.06 and a beta of 1.82.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $259.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.58 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Celsius will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $50,000,040.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,980,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,876,814.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total value of $295,922.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,048.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $50,000,040.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,980,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,876,814.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 373,176 shares of company stock worth $52,736,563. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,725,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,160 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Celsius by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,091,000 after buying an additional 58,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Celsius by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,238,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,862,000 after buying an additional 43,419 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,034,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Celsius by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,682,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,331,000 after buying an additional 540,995 shares during the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

