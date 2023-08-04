Stifel Nicolaus Boosts AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target to $36.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.50 to $36.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AppLovin from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BTIG Research raised AppLovin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America raised AppLovin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on AppLovin from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.56.

APP opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.05, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.95. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $40.56.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). AppLovin had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $715.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.58 million. Analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 5,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $117,819.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,148.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 5,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $117,819.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,148.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,952,381 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,434,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,114,762 shares of company stock valued at $683,969,933 over the last ninety days. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

