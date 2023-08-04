StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) to Issue Dividend of $0.21

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from StepStone Group’s previous dividend of $0.07.

StepStone Group has a payout ratio of 46.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect StepStone Group to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STEP traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.58. 296,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,060. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average is $25.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.03 and a beta of 1.44. StepStone Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $178.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.14 million. On average, analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

STEP has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet cut StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, StepStone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael I. Mccabe bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,074,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other StepStone Group news, insider Michael I. Mccabe bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $1,074,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael I. Mccabe bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $753,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,920.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,390. 19.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,437,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,545,000 after buying an additional 460,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,793,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,461,000 after purchasing an additional 61,820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,297,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,298,000 after purchasing an additional 215,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,491,000 after purchasing an additional 292,992 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of StepStone Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,034,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,406,000 after purchasing an additional 28,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

