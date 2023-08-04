Stephens Increases MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Price Target to $26.00

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Stephens from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MOFG. TheStreet downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MidWestOne Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on MidWestOne Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ MOFG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.30. 1,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,673. The stock has a market cap of $381.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.01. MidWestOne Financial Group has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $35.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, CEO Charles N. Reeves purchased 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $65,538.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,495 shares in the company, valued at $477,266.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 4,718 shares of company stock valued at $88,601 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 12,958 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,041,000 after buying an additional 56,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, which includes noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

