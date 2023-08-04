STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 68.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Acumen Capital set a C$6.00 price target on shares of STEP Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. ATB Capital decreased their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Shares of STEP traded up C$0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$4.16. 50,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,908. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$297.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.11. STEP Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$2.63 and a twelve month high of C$6.85.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects.

