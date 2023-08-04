Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Up to $45.60

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.60, but opened at $47.18. Steel Partners shares last traded at $46.96, with a volume of 436 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Partners in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Steel Partners

Steel Partners Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.67. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $445.37 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 13.04%.

Insider Transactions at Steel Partners

In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 10,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $231,847.36. Following the sale, the president now owns 145,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 10,028 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $231,847.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 145,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 5,112 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $118,547.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 156,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,709.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,531 shares of company stock valued at $520,388 in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Steel Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Steel Partners by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.