Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 15,865 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ STLD opened at $104.07 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $69.12 and a one year high of $136.46. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 4.20.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.44.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

