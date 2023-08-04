Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Trading Down 14.6%

Shares of Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY – Get Free Report) dropped 14.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 3,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Starpharma Stock Down 4.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average of $3.10.

About Starpharma

Starpharma Holdings Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. It offers VivaGel, a non-antibiotic therapy for the treatment and prevention of bacterial vaginosis.

