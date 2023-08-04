Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issues Earnings Results

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Starbucks updated its FY23 guidance to $3.43-3.46 EPS.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.60. The stock had a trading volume of 688,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,407,249. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.32. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $81.67 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Starbucks by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 542 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.52.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

