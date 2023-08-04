Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,596 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 0.9% of Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 71,729 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after buying an additional 9,867 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 740 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Starbucks by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,524 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,412,214. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.32. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $81.67 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $117.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. Wedbush lowered their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.52.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

