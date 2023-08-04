Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Financial Connections Group Inc.

Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 85.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.33. 5,537,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,447,513. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.89 and its 200 day moving average is $103.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.