Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) Major Shareholder Sells $24,983.00 in Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein sold 17,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $24,983.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,024,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Star Equity Price Performance

Shares of Star Equity stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.88. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $47.89.

Get Star Equity alerts:

Star Equity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

Recommended Stories

